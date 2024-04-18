Bally’s – A Community Partner Bronx Residents Can Count On

It’s a new day in the Bronx.

With the installation of a new sign in January at Ferry Point bearing the name “Bally Links,” one of the most globally renowned companies in the gaming and entertainment space signaled its long-term commitment to this dynamic borough.

The previous operators did a good job maintaining the property at a high level, and they facilitated a smooth transition. This is one of the city’s crown jewels – a world-class public golf course nestled at the foot of the Whitestone Bridge – and we are so excited to act as stewards for this important community amenity, and usher it into the future by making it more accessible for the community here in the Bronx.

Our vision for the future of Ferry Point includes an integrated resort that combines the existing golf course with a five-star hotel and spa, banquet and events center, and a new casino property. Once completed, our project would be the largest economic development project in the Bronx – larger even than Yankee Stadium. It would also be one of the largest private employers in the Bronx, creating up to 4,000 permanent jobs and 15,000 construction jobs, all of them paying a living wage or above and fully union represented. We plan to source a significant amount of our goods and services from local businesses, and to invest in transit, traffic mitigation strategies and open space improvements around the site.

We want Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point to reflect the needs of this community, and we have begun an ongoing dialogue with local residents, small business owners, community leaders and elected officials about what they would like to see out of a future project. Just last month, we held the first of several community engagements to present our vision for the future of the site to local residents.

Simply put: We want to be a good neighbor to this community and we are here to listen.

We’re seasoned veterans in the gaming and entertainment industry. We currently operate 16 casino properties in nine states across the country, spanning from Las Vegas to Lincoln, Rhode Island. Each of these venues offers visitors an unparalleled gaming experience, along with world-class amenities such as restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, and more.

Most recently, Bally’s was proud to win a highly competitive contest to build the only casino in the City of Chicago in 2022. We did that by outhustling the competition, presenting a comprehensive plan that would redevelop underutilized industrial land, invest in local infrastructure, and create thousands of good-paying jobs for local residents. Now, we’re ready to put shovels in the ground come this July and welcome visitors starting in 2026.

At Bally’s, we understand that our company succeeds when we invest in our most valuable resource: our people. We’re proud to oversee a workforce that is 10,500-strong and growing, and most of our employees are under union contract. We have reached agreements that uplift our workers across the country with major unions including the International Union of Operating Engineers, the Laborers Union, UNITE HERE, the Teamsters, and many more.

Beyond treating our employees well, Bally’s also believes in giving back. We routinely engage in charitable giving to local nonprofits in the communities where we operate. We donate space from our properties for community needs, such as Boy Scout events and COVID-19 testing during the pandemic. And we also uplift minority- and women-owned businesses, sourcing products and services from local vendors. We believe these steps help foster a positive, mutually beneficial relationship with the areas we serve. We look forward to celebrating with BronxWorks next month at their Spring Gala.

Time and again, Bally’s has shown that we’re a community partner you can count on. We are committed to bringing that same community-minded approach to the Ferry Point site, which is why shortly after taking over the license last year, we partnered with the local BID and elected leaders to launch the Bally’s Shuttle, providing service between Ferry Point Park and Westchester Square every day between 10 AM and 7 PM. We’ve demonstrated time and again that we have the operational know-how and adaptability needed to get it done.

We know that the future of this site is bright. The unveiling of the new “Bally Links” sign was just the beginning of what we know will be a fruitful, constructive partnership with the community. That’s why we’re putting all our chips on the Bronx.