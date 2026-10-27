Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo comes to the Bronx

Bronx residents looking to take charge of their health and learn more about the resources available to them can do it all in one place this fall as Schneps Media’s Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo heads to the Bronx.

The free community event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Castle Hill YMCA, 2 Castle Hill Ave., bringing together healthcare providers, wellness experts and community organizations for a day dedicated to helping older adults and their families live healthier, more informed lives.

Attendees will have direct access to trusted information and resources covering some of the most important aspects of healthy aging, healthcare and planning for the future.

Guests can visit exhibitor tables, sit in on informative breakout sessions and learn more about the services available to them and their families. Topics throughout the day will include managed health care, senior living, exercise and nutrition, health screenings, healthy living and the prevention and management of chronic diseases.

The expo is designed to make information that often feels complicated or hard to navigate more accessible by bringing healthcare, wellness and community resources together under one roof.

Guests can also enjoy giveaways and raffles throughout the event, with complimentary light refreshments available to the first 200 attendees.

Organizations supporting the Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo in the Bronx include Basil Clinical and Healthfirst.

The Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo is part of Schneps Media’s ongoing commitment to connecting local communities with the organizations, information and resources that can make a meaningful difference in their lives.

The Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo is free and open to all. Walk-ins are welcome, and advance registration is encouraged.

Free registration is available now at SchnepsEvents.com.