Grounds Donut House in Throggs Neck bring their viral sweets to Food Network show

Grounds Donut House in Throggs Neck, opened in 2019, was already known and loved in the Bronx and by thousands of Instagram followers. Now, the team behind the cafe is making their TV debut on season 19 of the Food Network show, “The Great Food Truck Race,“ which brings them on a cross-country culinary adventure.

The new season premieres July 26 at 9 p.m. with episodes streaming the next day on HBO Max.

Like most entrepreneurial ventures, the story behind Grounds is one of hustle and creative vision. Gabriella (Gabby) Amoroso had no prior business or culinary experience, but when she saw a former East Tremont coffee shop up for sale, she took a leap of faith to open her own spot serving creative donut and coffee concoctions.

“Owning a coffee shop is every girl’s dream,” she told the Bronx Times.

Amoroso said her mom, Carmela (Mela) Varotta, and mother-in-law, Stephanie Hill, were the true “masterminds” behind bringing Grounds to life. The three mastered the tedious process of donut-making and now handle social media and marketing and run the shop after being just “thrown into the mix.”

Amoroso said they’ve doubled down on “out of the box” donut flavors, which vary by the week and range from classic glazed and cinnamon sugar to whoopie pie, tropical lemonade, fig and pear jam, salted caramel Oreo and pineapple cheesecake. “We’re all about creativity, and we’re not afraid to take risks,” she said.

Coffee drinks at Grounds are equally bold, as are their viral mini pancakes, Fruity Pebbles chicken and waffles and breakfast sandwiches and ice cream sandwiches made with their own donuts.

“We have done crazy things, and that’s really what we went viral for,” Amoroso said. The shop “became a staple, an icon in the Bronx.”

But no one on their team had ever worked in a food truck, let alone competed on a major TV show while driving one. “If you thought donuts were hard to make in a commissary, it’s even harder in a truck,” Hill said.

Despite the challenges, “We had the time of our lives,” Varotta said.

“The Great Food Truck Race” is hosted by celebrity chef Tyler Florence and takes eight teams — four each known for savory and sweet — from Nashville through the Great Smoky Mountains and into foodie cities as they complete challenges testing their culinary skills and business savvy. The entrepreneurs competed for a $50,000 grand prize.

Though the team couldn’t give many details about the show ahead of the July 26 premiere, they agreed the experience was life-changing.

Varotta said it had “always been a dream” to be on the Food Network, and when the opportunity came, she thought it was a joke at first. But just driving and operating the truck was an uphill battle, as was having every moment of struggle, tension or joy captured by TV cameras.

“It was intense, but we handled it pretty well,” she said, adding that Florence was “wonderful” and that the teams in competition ended up bonding “like we knew them forever.”

“It’s crazy to me. I still cannot believe we went on the Food Network,” Amoroso said. Now, “We have all these new friends in other states forever.”

When asked about potential plans for a food truck back in the Bronx, the Grounds owners said the competition probably scared them away from the idea for life. But they remain committed to the elements that made their business so beloved in the first place — an eye-catching neighborhood shop, fun flavors and most importantly, great customer relationships.

Amoroso said Grounds has many loyal regulars, including some who visit daily, and the Food Network appearance will likely draw newcomers to experience what she called “a totally different vibe than any other coffee shop.”

“It’s not just selling you coffee and a donut. We have a whole community,” she said.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!