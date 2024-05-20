Girl Scouts honor veterans at Bronx’s Woodlawn Cemetery 

Nearly 50 Girl Scouts honored veterans by placing American flags on gravesites at the Bronx’s Woodlawn Cemetery on Saturday, May 18.

Local Girl Scout Troops 1185, 1096, and 1095 hosted Girl Scouts from across New York City to honor those who fought for the U.S. and to learn about the importance of Memorial Day.

Over 40 Girl Scouts adorned over 124 graves with American flags. They also engaged in discussions about respect and values. The Girl Scouts’ endeavors served as “a poignant reminder” of the duty, honor, and sacrifice of all veterans. In recognition of their involvement, all participating Girl Scouts were bestowed with a commemorative patch.

“Today’s event is a profound reminder of the sacrifices made by our veterans and the importance of honoring their memory,” Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York, said.

The event was started in 2015 by Lisa Hom, the leader of Troop 1185 in the Bronx, when her daughter was a Daisy Scout. Now, the annual event has evolved into a “cherished tradition” for the troop. This year marked the first time the event was open to Girl Scouts from across all five boroughs. Dozens of Girl Scouts and 30 accompanying adults, including leaders and council staff, participated in the event.

“Our Girl Scouts are not only learning about the history and significance of Memorial Day, but they are also demonstrating the values of respect, gratitude, and service that are at the heart of our organization,” Maskara said. “We are proud of these young leaders for their dedication and heartfelt tribute to our nation’s heroes.”

