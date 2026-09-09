Arts & Entertainment

Elvis Crespo closed out the Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

By Ethan Marshall
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Elvis Crespo headlined the 2026 Summer Concert Series finale.
Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson’s annual Summer Concert Series concluded with performances headlined by Bronx native and Puerto Rican Grammy Award-winning artist Elvis Crespo on Sunday, Sept. 6, at Orchard Beach.

In addition to Crespo, other performers at the finale of this year’s Summer Concert Series included Luisito Rey y La Dinamica and the Lower East Side Band. Crespo was also awarded the prestigious Key to the Borough by Gibson in recognition of his accolades.

Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office
Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office
Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office
Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office

“Performing in New York City, where I was born, makes this moment meaningful. I can’t wait to bring the energy of merengue back to the city that will always be part of who I am,” Crespo said.

Gibson presented Crespo with the Key to the Borough. Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office

One of the Bronx’s signature summer traditions, the Summer Concert Series brings thousands of residents and visitors of the borough each year to celebrate the music, diversity and cultural richness that define the Bronx. Musical performances often range from salsa and merengue to hip-hop and reggae, while showcasing beloved local performers and internationally recognized artists.

Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office

The annual event creates opportunities for families, neighbors and visitors to gather at Orchard Beach, which is one of New York City’s most iconic waterfront destinations.

Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office

“Our Summer Concert Series transforms Orchard Beach into a place where generations of Bronx residents come together to celebrate everything that makes our borough so special,” Gibson said. “From salsa and merengue to freestyle and Caribbean sounds, this concert series reflects the vibrant energy and diversity that define our borough. Thank you to all of our performers, sponsors and NYC Parks for helping us showcase the beauty and rich culture of our Bronx Riviera.”

Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office

The 2026 Summer Concert Series was sponsored by BronxCare Health System, Montefiore Einstein, StubHub, MADDD Equities, New York City Tourism, Ponce Bank, Empire City Casino, Bally’s, Agape Transportation Management, Essen Health Care, Optimum, MetroPlus Health, Bronx Terminal Market and EmblemHealth.

Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office

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