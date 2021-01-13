Gibson encourages Bronxites to get vaccine

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As NYC began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, elected officials are clamoring for people to get it, but also want more vaccination sites.

Located at the South Bronx Educational Campus, 701 St Ann’s Avenue, this is the only 24/7 vaccination site in the borough.

As the Bronx was once the epicenter for COVID-19 and many people are hurting, it is imperative people take advantage of this location or one of the others in the borough, Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson said.

“I think at the end of the day communities of color are hesitant to get vaccinated,” she said. “I am encouraging people to get the vaccination, but I am also telling people to talk to their doctor and ask for advice.

Gibson is happy the vaccine is finally here and feels this will bring positivity and a glimmer of hope after year full of sadness and darkness.

“It gives me optimism that we are going to curb this deadly pandemic,” the lawmaker said. “It is a little reassuring that we have finally got a vaccine.”

However, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz feels the vaccine needs to be dispersed more equitably to Bronx residents. He cites inadequate testing sites and a convoluted and duplicative registration system.

Dinowitz wants one large vaccination site in every community.

“It is outrageous that so many otherwise-eligible New Yorkers are being frozen out of the vaccine distribution process,” he said. “We have been looking forward to a vaccine against COVID-19 for nine months. Why does it seem like we are only just now preparing the distribution process? Based on the inquiries my office has received, it seems clear that we need a tenfold increase in vaccination capacity in order to accommodate everybody who is eligible under current guidelines.”

Vaccine sites are: Jacobi, Lincoln, North Central Bronx, Gotham Health and Bathgate Contract Postal Station, 4006 3rd Ave.

On Jan. 11 Phase 1B began and includes the following groups:

People age 65 and older

Teachers and education workers

First responders

Public safety workers

Public transit workers

Healthcare workers with direct patient contact and staff

Funeral workers

Emergency medical services (EMS) workers

Dentists and staff

Pharmacists and pharmacy aids

Public health workers conducting COVID-19 tests, vaccines, and handling COVID-19 specimens

Anyone previously covered in Phase 1A

The list of locations can be found on the new Vaccine Finder. Additional sites are opening every day.

People must schedule an appointment in advance.

You will need to complete the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Form in order to get vaccinated. NYS requires the provider administering the vaccine to check that you completed the form.

Before you visit a site for your vaccination, keep in mind the following tips:

Reschedule your appointment if you are not feeling well on the day of your appointment.

Wear a face covering to your appointment. You will not be admitted to the site without one.

Other vaccine sites are:

Essen Health Care: Metro Urgicare

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

899 Elton Avenue, Suite B

Essen Health Care: Metro Urgicare

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8a.m. to 6 p.m.

542 East 138th

Essen Health Care: Metro Urgincare

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2742 Third Avenue