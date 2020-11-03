Triboro Center in the Bronx celebrates a festive and socially distant Halloween

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The staff at Triboro Center on Teller Avenue had a day of spooky fun for its residents this Halloween, complete with music, candy and masks in adherence with COVID-19 guidelines.

“Either we’re all getting used to wearing the masks or Halloween felt just as fun and exciting as it was last year and the previous years,” said Rose Feirrera, recreation director at Triboro Center. “After practicing for so many days, our Monster Mask dance for the residents become a hit. All in all, the residents had a great time and we all did this keeping social distancing in mind.”