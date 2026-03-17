Photos: Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosts annual Bronx Iftar dinner dialogue celebrating Ramadan

Several community members were on hand for the Bronx Iftar Dinner Dialogue in celebration of Ramadan.

In celebration of Ramadan, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson held her fourth annual Bronx Iftar Dinner Dialogue on Thursday, March 5, at Bronx Borough Hall.

Bronx residents, faith leaders, elected officials and community partners came together for the Bronx Iftar Dinner Dialogue, where they reflected on the meaning of Ramadan and celebrated the rich cultural and religious diversity of the borough.

Attendees had the opportunity to gather in fellowship, share reflections of fasting, faith and service and strengthen relationships across communities in the Bronx.

“As we gather as a borough during the holy month of Ramadan, we are reminded of the values of compassion, generosity and unity that bring our communities together,” Gibson said.

“The Bronx is home to a vibrant and diverse Islamic community whose leadership, service and cultural contributions strengthen our borough each and every day. This annual Iftar dinner dialogue allows us to come together in reflection and fellowship while honoring those who continue to uplift and support our communities.”

Bronx Muslim Center Community Liaison and Arab American Aviation Professionals President Yahay Obeid was the emcee for the event. NYPD Detective Mohamed Amen gave remarks as well. Additionally, attendees were entertained by a performance from the Bronx Muslim Center.

A recognition ceremony was held during the Bronx Iftar Dinner Dialogue for multiple community leaders in honor of their service and contributions in the Bronx and across New York City. Among this year’s honorees were Zennatul Ferdos, Ishaq Alper, Imam Wesley Lebron, Ago Kolenovic, Hafiz Hako of Omeragic, Imam Abdul Azeez, Sahar Aziz, Marjorie (Maajeida) Farrell, Hatou Camara, Mercy Bakery and Sanasa Kaba.

The event concluded with the call to prayer, led by Detective Amen, and the breaking of the fast.

The event was held in partnership with EmblemHealth, Ponce Bank, Rethink Food, Afrikana, EV Love, the Morris Heights Health Center, the Council of People’s Organization, ICNA Relief, the African Advisory Council, Muslim advocates, faith leaders and community partners.