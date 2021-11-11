Genesys Works NYC awarded $25K through health equity program

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Genesys Works New York City was awarded $25,000 through AstraZeneca’s inaugural ACT on Health Equity: Community Solutions Challenge to support the expansion of its program in Bronx neighborhoods.

It was one of 30 grantees out of 1,400 applicants nationwide and the only one serving the Bronx.

Through this grant, Genesys Works will be able to provide more young adults from underserved NYC neighborhoods access to career paths that lead to sustained economic self-sufficiency and a lifetime of career success.

Genesys Works NYC launched its first cohort in internships just over two years ago. Since then, 34 Genesys Works NYC interns have collectively earned more than $400,000. Gross said this financial boost will be a big help as pre-pandemic the unemployment rate in the Bronx was below 5%, while today it’s stands at 12.4%.

“This income has been critical not only to our students’ futures, but also to support the current needs of their families at this difficult time,” said Mike Gross, executive director of Genesys Works NYC.

“There is tremendous untapped talent in the Bronx. Our young people have motivation, skills, a thirst for learning and a desire to contribute. What they don’t have is access and opportunity. When companies across the Bronx and New York City more broadly provide internship opportunities to this young talent, they are making a down payment on their future workforce.”

This award stems from AstraZeneca’s commitment to advance health equity through collaboration with organizations serving local communities. Genesys Works provides multiple pathways to careers for high school students from underserved communities through technical and professional skills training, mentorship, college and career coaching, and paid internships. Nationwide, 90% of Genesys Works’ alumni enroll in college immediately after high school.

“With the economic downturn and shifts in what work looks like due to the pandemic, preparing young people from underserved communities for both college and the world of work is even more critical,” Gross said. “Students who work in meaningful jobs during high school build confidence, break down barriers limiting access, and transform their outlook for the future.”

A student in the Genesys Works New York City program.