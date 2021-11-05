Three Certified NYC Women-Owned Businesses enterprises take new roots in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Three women-led, women-owned businesses who have made the Bronx their home have now also made the borough their new corporate headquarters.

JV Public Relations NY, a boutique public relations firm; Janitorial Multi Services, a commercial cleaning and sanitization company; and J Gerena Real Estate signed new sidewalk office space at 2707 Lurting Ave., in the Allerton section of the Bronx. All three companies are certified Minority Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) with the city of New York.

On Nov. 3, the three companies marked this move with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by representatives from The New Bronx Chamber of Commerce, as two of the companies — JV Public Relations and Janitorial Multi Services — are active members of the chamber and founder Janet Vasquez is a member of its board of directors.

JV Public Relations NY, founded in 2014 is a public relations firm specializing in healthcare, technology and green technology sectors. Started by Bronx resident Janet Vasquez, the agency provides media, social media marketing, video production and digital advertising services for companies of all sizes. The firm received MWBE certification with New York State, allowing the company to competitively compete for contracts with the state.

Janitorial Multi Services LLC founded in 2019, is a commercial janitorial company started by Vasquez, Milagros Perez and Josefina Suriel. The firm works with city agencies and private companies offering a suite of services including disinfection services, post-construction cleanup, pest control and security services. The firm received MWBE status in 2020.

J Gerena Real Estate Group, LLC founded in 2016 is led by its president, Janet Gerena who has more than 25 years of experience in NYS real estate.

“We are excited about our new space. We now have an amazing space to grow and build our businesses in the borough where we live,” Vasquez said. “When I started my agency in 2014, I was determined to stay in the Bronx. It took several years of finding the right spot, and we now believe this is where we truly belong. The space is beautiful and reflects the appropriate environment to thrive.”