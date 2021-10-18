Friends of Pelham Parkway holds Indigenous People Art Day

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friends of Pelham Parkway had a Indigenous People’s Day Art Event over the weekend. Local resident and artist #EQNYC created a mural with Native American symbols, which more than 20 children and adults filled in with paint pens provided.

They will exhibit the finished art piece soon in a community center.