Friends of Pelham Parkway holds Indigenous People Art Day

Art dispalyed at the Friends of Pelham Parkway Indigenous People's Day Art Event.
Photos courtesy Roxanne Delgado
Friends of Pelham Parkway had a Indigenous People’s Day Art Event over the weekend. Local resident and artist #EQNYC created a mural with Native American symbols, which more than 20 children and adults filled in with paint pens provided.
They will exhibit the finished art piece soon in a community center.