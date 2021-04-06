Artwork in Pelham Parkway garden protests anti-Asian bigotry
Art by Friends of Pelham Parkway volunteer Sing Yi Torres-Chan
Courtesy of Roxanne Delgado
Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC
A painting by Friends of Pelham Parkway volunteer Sing Yi Torres-Chan displaying her art piece against Asian hate in the rose garden at Pelham Parkway North and Wallace Ave.
Torres-Chan is a freshman at Queens College and is interested in ecology and forest management.