Police & Fire

Four men impersonate cops, steal safe in home invasion near University Avenue

By
0
comments
Posted on
One of four men who allegedly appeared as cops during a recent home invasion.
Photo courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is looking for four men who impersonated cops and stole a safe during a home invasion.

The heist went down on Nov. 5, when four men pretended to be police officers and forced their way into a woman’s apartment in the vicinity of University Avenue and West 175 Street.

Once inside, the thieves assaulted three women, ages 24, 60 and 79 and demanded money and drugs. They stole a safe and fled the scene in an unknown direction. A fourth man acted as lookout during the robbery.

The four individuals are described as Hispanic males who wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC