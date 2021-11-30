Four men impersonate cops, steal safe in home invasion near University Avenue

The NYPD is looking for four men who impersonated cops and stole a safe during a home invasion.
The heist went down on Nov. 5, when four men pretended to be police officers and forced their way into a woman’s apartment in the vicinity of University Avenue and West 175 Street.
Once inside, the thieves assaulted three women, ages 24, 60 and 79 and demanded money and drugs. They stole a safe and fled the scene in an unknown direction. A fourth man acted as lookout during the robbery.
The four individuals are described as Hispanic males who wore dark-colored clothing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.