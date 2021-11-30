Four men impersonate cops, steal safe in home invasion near University Avenue

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for four men who impersonated cops and stole a safe during a home invasion.

The heist went down on Nov. 5, when four men pretended to be police officers and forced their way into a woman’s apartment in the vicinity of University Avenue and West 175 Street.

Once inside, the thieves assaulted three women, ages 24, 60 and 79 and demanded money and drugs. They stole a safe and fled the scene in an unknown direction. A fourth man acted as lookout during the robbery.

The four individuals are described as Hispanic males who wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.