Former Kingsbridge daycare owner convicted of murder for toddler’s fentanyl poisoning death in 2023

Kingsbridge community members attended the Sept. 15, 2024 street co-naming ceremony honoring Nicholas Dominici, the infant who was killed by exposure to fentanyl at his day care in 2023.

On Nov. 21, a Bronx jury convicted the operator of a Kingsbridge daycare on charges of second-degree murder for a toddler’s death by fentanyl poisoning in 2023.

Grei Mendez, 37, had already pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 45 years in prison, plus five years of supervised release. Sentencing in the case is expected Dec. 9.

The story captured national attention after investigators found that Mendez and co-conspirators, including her husband Felix Herrera Garcia, hid more than 11 kilograms of narcotics under the floorboards of the Kingsbridge apartment where Mendez operated a licensed child care, Divino Niño Daycare.

Nicholas Feliz Dominici, who was just 22 months old, died from fentanyl exposure at the daycare on Sept. 15, 2023 and three other children were hospitalized.

“Nothing we can do will bring back Nicholas,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a Nov. 21 statement.

“His death has torn a hole in the hearts of his mother, father and siblings, and saddened the entire Bronx community. I hope that these convictions will give the family a sense of justice and help them to gain peace and closure.”

In response to Dominici’s death, Council Member Pierina Sanchez, who represents Kingsbridge, sponsored new bills aimed at improving daycare safety and transparency.

Among the measures that passed City Council in Aug. was one that requires an annual campaign to inform parents about their rights regarding daycare complaints and information that daycare operators must provide, and another mandates an annual report on how daycare inspectors are trained. A resolution also passed calling on the state to develop narcotics training for daycare inspectors and providers.

