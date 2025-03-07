Fordham University receives record $100M gift for STEM education

A rendering of the proposed new STEM facility at Fordham University’s Bronx campus, as viewed from Southern Boulevard.

On March 6, Fordham University announced the school’s largest-ever philanthropic gift of $100 million, which will be used to make major investments in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

The gift from Maurice “Mo” Cunniffe and Carolyn Dursi Cunniffe, who both attended undergraduate and graduate schools at the university and previously served on the Board of Trustees, will create a “cutting-edge” STEM facility on the Bronx Rose Hill campus, along with other programming investments.

“This gift opens up extraordinary possibilities for students and faculty and allows us to scale our programs and move into areas in the sciences that haven’t even been developed yet, fields that may appear 10 years from now that we can’t even anticipate,” said Provost Dennis Jacobs in the announcement.

The school has already begun planning the new 200,000-square-foot facility that will promote interconnectedness between STEM fields and among staff and students.

It will have a large, open green space in front, and teaching labs, research space, classrooms and student lounges within the building. It will be located along Southern Boulevard across from the New York Botanical Garden, replacing an existing parking lot.

The school also plans to expand computer science programs at the Manhattan Lincoln Center campus and launch a new physician associate studies Master of Science program at the Westchester campus.

STEM is a major focus at Fordham, and its disciplines are highly in demand, according to the school.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that STEM occupations are projected to grow 10.4% between 2023 and 2033, whereas non-STEM occupations collectively are projected to grow only 3.6%.

In addition, BLS data shows that STEM careers have a median wage of over $101,000, compared to non-STEM median wages of $47,000.

President Tania Tetlow said the gift will help Fordham make the most of the school’s Jesuit educational traditions.

“For centuries, the Jesuits have been world-class scientists and mathematicians, always connecting those fields to what it means to be fully human,” she said. “Fordham will stand out for integrating science and technology with ethics, humanities, and our other strengths in the professions.”

The Cunniffes’ $100 million donation was not their first major gift to the school. In 2016, they donated $20 million to establish the Maurice and Carolyn Cunniffe Presidential Scholars Program, which provides full scholarships to top-achieving incoming students.

Their latest gift is a “transformative” investment in the school’s STEM vision, said Roger A. Milici Jr., vice president for development and university relations. “This is philanthropy at its best.”

