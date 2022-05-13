Fordham shooting injures two teens; police suspect neighborhood beef as motive

The NYPD is looking for two suspects involved in a non-fatal shooting last Thursday night in the Fordham section that left two teens injured. Police sources told the Bronx Times that the nature of the shooting suggested a premeditated attempt and could have stemmed from longstanding rivalries in the Fordham area.

According to police sources, on May 12 at around 9:30 p.m. two men were walking in front of a housing complex on 382 E. 197 St. when they spotted two male teenagers — a 15-year old and a 14-year-old — in a group of people in front of another housing complex on 2720 Decatur Ave. Police told the Times that the two assailants fired multiple shots in their directions, striking the 14-year-old male in the left arm and the 15-year-old male in the left leg, before fleeing eastbound on East 197 Street towards Webster Avenue.

Both men are described as males with thin builds, with one alleged shooter last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers and the other wearing a light-colored long shirt, light-colored pants, a black vest and white sneakers.

EMS responded to the location and transported victim No. 1, to Jacobi Hospital and victim No. 2, to Saint Barnabas Hospital, both in stable condition. There have not been any arrests made as of Friday, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.