Duo robbed 16-year-old in Fordham Heights before opening fire as he gave chase: NYPD

Surveillance footage of the two suspects who are wanted in connection with the robbery of a 16-year old,, as well as the red SUV they fled in following the incident.

Surveillance footage of the two suspects who are wanted in connection with the robbery of a 16-year old,, as well as the red SUV they fled in following the incident.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for the duo who allegedly robbed a 16-year-old boy and opened fire when the teenager pursued them after the robbery in Fordham Heights earlier this week.

On Monday, Feb. 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m, it was reported that the two unknown male individuals had gotten into a verbal dispute with the teenager in front of 1 W. Fordham Road, near Jerome Avenue and the Fordham Road 4 train station in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Bronx.

On Monday, Feb. 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m, the 16-year old male was approached by a red SUV, when the two suspects exited the car and asked the teenager for money.When the teen refused, one of the suspects engaged in a verbal dispute with the teen, who proceed to run up the stairs of the Fordham Road station before the two individuals pulled him back down the stairs, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The duo then forcibly removed the teen’s personal property, though the police spokesperson did not provide details regarding what was take.

After the incident, the 16-year old followed the two suspects and brandished a knife, leading to one of the suspects discharging a firearm in the teenager’s direction, according to the NYPD. The crooks then fled the scene in a red SUV to parts unknown.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, according to the NYPD.

Police say one of the suspects has a light complexion and was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, dark colored pants, light colored sneakers and a black face mask at the time of the incident. The second suspect has a dark complexion and was wearing a dark colored face mask, along with a dark colored skull cap, dark colored hooded sweatshirt and a black and white jacket, along with black and red colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Reach Steven Goodstein at [email protected] or (718) 260–8326. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes