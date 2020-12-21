Food Bank for NYC, Tracy Morgan and CM Gibson give turkeys and toys to NYCHA residents

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Each year, Food Bank of NYC distributes holiday meals to the community, but this year the pandemic has devastated the city’s economy and dramatically increased the need for food and resources.

On Dec. 19, Food Bank for New York City, actor Tracy Morgan and Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson distributed turkeys, holiday boxes, toys and gifts to residents of Highbridge Houses. The toys and gifts were generously donated by the Good + Foundation, New York Yankees, and Tracy Morgan.

Morgan, who grew up in Brooklyn and the Bronx, is one of many NYC-based celebrities participating in Food Bank’s 5 Borough Challenge, a social media and crowdfunding campaign to raise money to provide 1 million meals to New Yorkers in need by the end of the year.

Food Bank has enlisted other celebrities including Desus Nice, New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Bella Hadid, Omar Epps, Nia Long, Alyssa Milano, the cast of Impractical Jokers, Drea de Matteo and more to compete against each other and show off their borough pride in the friendly fundraising competition. Every donation is being matched, dollar for dollar, by Bank of America, which has committed a $100,000 donation towards the 5 Borough Challenge.