Diaz and elected officials distribute food and PPE at River Park Towers

On Friday, Aug. 7, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. hosted an event to distribute food and personal protective equipment at River Park Towers at 55 Richman Plaza.

Diaz was joined by Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson and Assemblywomen Latoya Joyner and Nathalia Fernandez in partnership with Empire BlueCross BlueShield. They handed out thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment such as face masks and hand sanitizer.

Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and the Food Policy Team were also there to give out boxes of fresh groceries to River Park Towers residents.

“COVID-19 has affected so many families in The Bronx, but thanks to our collective adherence to public health strategies like wearing masks, we have been able to ‘flatten the curve’ and sustain lower infection rates,” Diaz said. “Today we made it easier for hundreds of Bronxites to protect themselves by providing them with masks and other vital resources. Thank you to everyone who partnered with us today to organize this event and to protect our communities from COVID-19.”