UPDATED: One injured, several displaced in Unionport fire that affected multiple dwellings

This post has been updated on Tuesday at 11:56 a.m.

On Tuesday, the FDNY confirmed one minor injury during a wild three-alarm fire that started on the first floor of a dwelling at 2140 Ellis Ave. in the Unionport section that expanded into the two adjacent buildings that stretched local fire response into midnight Tuesday.

The fire, which broke out just before midnight, also displaced “several residents” according to the fire sources to the Times, and the civilian was treated at a local hospital. The NYPD is active on the scene enforcing street closures on Ellis Avenue between Castle Hill Avenue and Havemeyer Avenue.

A total of 138 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze a few minutes after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

So far, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Stay with the Bronx Times for updates on this developing story.