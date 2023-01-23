February brings new programming to the City Island Library

The following is a list of events and activities taking place at City Island Library this February.

Shelf Help: Tell us your reading interests and we’ll pick five books for you. Fill out the online form or call Ask NYPL to receive reads handpicked for you based on your interests. www.nypl.org/shelfhelp

This location offers free at-home COVID-19 tests for the general public.

Children’s Programs

Family Storytime: This event will take place in person at City Island. Join us for a live program with songs, rhymes, and favorite read-aloud books as we show you that story time is fun for the whole family. Limited to 15 children and caregivers per session. Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m., and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.

Start with Art: Promote early literacy through art, while getting creative. Young artists will explore colors, shapes, and more while working on motor skills — and creating some fun crafts along the way. Limited to 12 children and caregivers per session. First come, first serve. Mondays at 11 a.m.

Spanish Storytime: It is Spanish story time! Gather your preschoolers and toddlers to enjoy stories, rhymes and fun! / ¡Tiempo de Lectura para niñxs! ¡Media hora de cuentos cortos, rimas, música, y diversión! First come, first serve. Limited of 15 children and caregivers per session. Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

Chill Zone: No-stress, no-fuss relaxation time for kids, teens and tweens. Laptops, games, activities and snacks will be available. Ages 10-14. Tuesdays at 3 p.m.

Teen and Tween Programs

Teen Unwind: Celebrate the end of the week every Friday at 3 p.m.

Feb. 3: Painting with Alma

Feb. 10: Teen Book Tasting

Feb. 17: Unplug and Relax

Feb. 24: Black Stories on Film: Hidden Figures 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Clean Up!: How many times have you been told to clean up after yourself? How many times have you been taught how to clean up after yourself? Join this judgement free discussion for tips and tricks on getting your space tidy and usable — and keeping it that way. For ages 16-24. Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

Adult Programs

Introduction to Computers: Join our computer class, with a different subject being taught each week. Subjects will include Internet literacy, social media, video chatting and more. All work will be conducted on our library computers. No registration required. Call us for details on upcoming subjects. Thursday, Feb. 2 and 16 at 11 a.m.

Adult Coloring: Have you been feeling more stressed than usual lately? The City Island Library will be hosting a bi-weekly adult coloring program to help relieve that stress and promote calmness. Coloring materials will be provided. Thursday, Feb. 9, and 23 at 11 a.m.

Spanish Café: Online Advanced Spanish Conversation Hour: This program will provide a relaxed space for Spanish language students to practice their conversational skills by discussing art, film, culture and more exciting topics, as well as getting answers about the language itself. Coffee or tea encourage. ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Every Wednesday and Thursday at 4 p.m.

City Island Book Club: Every month, a new title will be chosen and copies will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis. Call us for details on what we’re reading next. Monday, Feb. 6 and 27 at 5 p.m.

Island Writers: Do you have a passion for writing? Join us for our Island Writers, a creative writing group. This group is for writers of different levels and expertise. We are here to help one another on the journey of self-expression and creativity. Every Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Black History Film Fest: Feature movie titles, varying in length at 2 p.m.

Feb. 4: “Green Book”

Feb. 11: “One Night in Miami”

Feb. 18: “Harriet”

Feb. 25: “Hidden Figures”

For any or all programs listed, please go to https://www.nypl.org/locations/city-island or call (718) 885-1703 for more details and to register. Programs are subject to change.

The City Island Library is located at 320 City Island Ave. and is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

