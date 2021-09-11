Coronavirus

Family Day Celebration and vaccine pop-up at affordable housing complex

Attendees at the Family Day and COVID-19 vaccine event at the Betances Houses.
Contributed photos

On Sept. 4, RDC Development, a joint venture between Wavecrest Management and MDG Design + Construction, hosted a carnival-themed family day event for the residents of Betances Houses in the Bronx, home to nearly 3,000 residents.

The event included a dunk tank, raffles throughout the day and carnival-style game booths, awarding prizes including gift cards, a microwave, a baby stroller, laundry essentials, comforter sets, self-care items and more.

Attendees at the Family Day and COVID-19 vaccine event at the Betances Houses on Sept. 4, 2021.

Bronx Rising Initiative was also on-site providing COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 years old and up. The Bronx currently has the lowest vaccine rates in the city, with just about 59% of residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The event included a dunk tank, raffles throughout the day and carnival-style game booths.

Additionally, there were 300 backpacks filled with school supplies for students – with notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, coloring pencils, sharpener and erasers – to prepare low-income students for the upcoming school year.

A child at the Family Day and COVID-19 vaccine event at the Betances Houses.

The courtyard was large enough to maintain social distancing protocols, hand sanitizer was provided at each table and booth, and volunteers were on-site to ensure all safety measures are being followed accordingly.

