MetroPlusHealth, UFT, Mayor’s office, United Way of NYC, and others join forces to help vaccinate Bronx students on June 4

United Federation of Teachers, United Community Schools, NYC Mayor’s Office, MetroPlusHealth, United Way of New York City, and other community partners have joined forces to stage a FREE COVID-19 vaccination event to encourage Bronx teens to protect themselves against the virus as the school year comes to a close. The event, offering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to kids 12+ and families, will take place at Bronx Writing Academy, 270 East 167th Street, Bronx, Friday, June 4th from 10AM to 6PM. The follow up second dose will be offered Friday, June 25, at same venue.

The kid-friendly event, which is open to residents of all Boroughs, will feature a DJ, photo booth, gaming stations, prize raffles, and an ice cream station. Parents are urged to RSVP on behalf of their children at www.uft.org/BWAvax or to call 1-855-809-4073 for more information or for assistance registering for the event. NYC residents 18-21 years of age who have not yet been vaccinated can RSVP to attend event, as well.

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlus Health Plan has provided access to affordable, quality health care to residents across New York City. A wholly-owned subsidiary of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest public health system, MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 600,000 New Yorkers and has a five-star rating based on the State’s 2020 Consumer’s Guide to Medicaid and Child Health Plus Managed Care Plans in New York City. The health plan’s robust network of primary care doctors and specialists includes many independent community providers. Culturally sensitive, and fluent in more than 40 languages, MetroPlusHealth’s staff is as diverse as the great city it serves. For more information about MetroPlusHealth plans, benefits, and services, visit www.metroplus.org or join the conversation at facebook.com/MetroPlusHealth/ and twitter.com/@metroplushealth.