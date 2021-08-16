Cuomo: NYS healthcare workers must get vaccinated by Sept. 27

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

All New York State healthcare workers will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 27, according to a new mandate from outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

The vaccine mandate applies to staff workers at state hospitals and long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, adult-care and other congregate care settings.

According to data released by the Department of Health, 75% of the state’s hospital workers, 74% of the adult-care facility workers and 68% of the state’s nursing home workers are fully vaccinated.

Cuomo’s mandate comes in the wake of COVID-19’s nationwide surge via the Delta variant, including a 1000% increase in New York State’s daily positive caseloads over the last six weeks, with more than 80% of recent positives in the state linked to the Delta variant.

“When COVID ambushed New York last year, New Yorkers acted, while the Federal Government denied the problem,” said Cuomo, who is set to leave office on Aug. 24 following his Aug. 10 resignation announcement. “We must now act again to stop the spread. Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine. We have always followed the science, and we’re doing so again today, with these recommendations by Dr. (Howard) Zucker and federal and state health experts.”

On July 28, Cuomo, a Democrat, announced that state employees and patient-facing employees in New York State hospitals will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Labor Day.

Additionally, Cuomo announced that the state Department of Health has also authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised New Yorkers. Eligible New Yorkers can receive their third dose 28 days after the completion of their two-dose vaccine series, effective immediately.

The CDC is currently recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose, including people who have: