Families flock to South Bronx for charter school fair and kids expo

A representative with South Bronx Community Charter High School speaks with parents at the Bronx-Manhattan Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo at Gauchos Gym on March 23.

Hundreds of families from across New York City gathered in the South Bronx on Sunday, March 23, for the Bronx-Manhattan Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo — an afternoon filled with educational resources and family-friendly entertainment.

Held at Gauchos Gym, located at 478 Gerard Ave., the free event brought together representatives from dozens of charter schools, summer camps, and after-school programs aimed at helping families make informed decisions about their children’s education. The expo ran from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and featured activity stations including face painting, arts and crafts, a magician, and live performances.

Attendees had the choice of visiting as many as 45 booths that were spread across the gym floor. Most were staffed by personnel from the charter schools.

Hosted by amNY and Bronx/Riverdale Family, the fair served as a one-stop shop for parents exploring school options or enrichment programs. Attendees spoke directly with school administrators and program coordinators, many of whom were on hand to answer questions and distribute application information.

“The Expo was so good and thanks amNY and Bronx/Riverdale Family for organizing it,” said Rachelly Crime, Senior Director of Operations at Capital Prep Bronx, one of the many charter schools that participated in the event.

“I appreciated the opportunity to attend and connect with families,” Crime said, noting that she was “able to engage with families interested in our school. Looking forward to future opportunities to connect with families.”

Tenee Hall Jones, Director of Operations at Capital Prep Harlem, echoed those sentiments.

“We truly appreciate the opportunity to have been part of the event,” Jones said. “While many families were primarily focused on elementary schools, we found it valuable to connect with those who may have older siblings and share more about our schools. It was also a great chance to engage with other schools and strengthen connections within our community.”

The sense of community and collaboration was a recurring theme for many participants.

“Attending the Charter School Fair was an absolutely fantastic experience for the Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls!” said Executive Director Raven Obas. “From start to finish, the communication was clear, timely, and incredibly helpful. The organizers made everything seamless—our table location was excellent, and the logistics and accommodations on the day of the event were smooth and thoughtfully planned. The energy in the room was vibrant and affirming—it was a powerful reminder of the impact our schools are making.”

Maison Vega, Operations Manager at Cardinal McCloskey Community Charter School, also praised the experience:

“The fair was a success! It was great to meet everyone and network with other NYC Charter Schools.”

Given the event’s success, organizers hope to build on the momentum and continue hosting similar events that support educational access and neighborhood engagement.