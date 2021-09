Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Sept. 25, Essen Healthcare and Montefiore are holding a Prostate Cancer Awareness and Preventative Screening event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 899 Elton Ave.

Requirements:

• Ages 45-69.

•Family history of prostate, breast, ovarian or pancreatic cancer.

• African descent.

A simple blood test can detect prostate cancer and also help you and your doctor know if you are likely to develop prostate cancer in the future. Appointments are limited. Register today by calling 646-921-3007.