Rep. Espaillat among those to introduce bill aimed at giving governors more oversight of immigration detention centers

New York State Rep. Adriano Espaillat, along with New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, introduced H.R.9271 to Congress on Thursday, June 11.

Also known as the “Governor’s Right to Inspect Act of 2026,” the bill is meant to provide state governors with the authority to conduct health and safety oversight inspections of immigration detention facilities in their states and ensure the people detained there have basic human rights.

The proposed legislation comes as concern has grown about the conditions inside immigration detention facilities and federal oversight mechanisms meant to safeguard the health, safety and civil rights of detainees have been limited.

“Nearly 50 individuals have died while in ICE custody since the start of 2025, the highest death toll over the last 20 years, raising urgent concerns about the conditions of medical care and failures at these facilities,” said Rep. Espaillat, who represents New York’s 13th Congressional District, which includes Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill and the northwest Bronx.

“I am introducing the Governor’s Right to Inspect Act of 2026 to protect the constitutional and civic interest of governors in upholding the welfare of individuals residing at facilities within their states. Given the excruciating circumstances we have witnessed nationwide, and the deteriorating conditions reported at the Delaney Hall detention facility in New Jersey, we must do all we can to guarantee basic humanity, health and safety oversight.”

Multiple investigations in recent years have uncovered substandard or even inhumane treatment of detainees. This has included medical neglect, preventable deaths and chronically unsafe conditions.

“Delaney Hall first made national news last year when the Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, was arrested for insisting that health inspectors be granted access to do their jobs,” Rep. Watson Coleman said.

“Nearly a year later, Governor Sherrill was first prevented from entering Delaney Hall to conduct a similar inspection and then ‘allowed’ to enter on limited terms, without full access. These federal facilities have been credibly accused of serious violations of the basic standards of health and safety. Federal law gives Members of Congress the right to access these facilities and extending that right to governors will ensure greater accountability for despicable outcomes.”

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill is one of several United States governors who have attempted to conduct inspections at one of these immigration detention facilities, only to be blocked or limited by federal authorities, leaving them unable to verify whether or not state laws are being upheld for the individuals being held within their states.

“No detention facility in New Jersey or anywhere in this nation should be allowed to operate without robust oversight. I have seen firsthand the inhumane conditions at Delaney Hall and detention centers around this country that should alarm every American. Governors and state officials have a duty to protect the health and safety of people within their borders, and taxpayers deserve to know what is happening inside these facilities,” Senator Booker said.

“As this Administration continues to detain more people who pose no threat to public safety, transparency and accountability are not optional — they are essential. This legislation ensures that state officials can finally hold the operators of these facilities to account.”

By authorizing on-the-ground health and safety inspections for governors, the Governor’s Right to Inspect Act of 2026 is meant to be a critical step in supplementing existing federal inspection programs and ensuring the governors have oversight over their respective states.