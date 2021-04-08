Erika Tobia tabbed as new Bronx Executive Superintendent

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

When Meisha Ross Porter vacated her position of Bronx Executive Superintendent and became chancellor of the Department of Education she left big shoes to fill.

Well, Dr. Erika Tobia is up for the challenge and on April 6, was officially confirmed for the role.

“I am honored to follow in the footsteps of Chancellor Porter and have the opportunity to build on the incredible work in every community across the Bronx,” Tobia said. “I believe that actions speak louder than words, and I am excited to get to work serving the young people, educators, and families of the place I’ve served for thirty years.”

Tobia has served the borough for 30 years as an educator, most recently serving southeast Bronx as the superintendent of District 8. As superintendent, she developed district wide standards and expectations for curricula and social-emotional learning.

During this time, District 8 made gains that outpaced the citywide average increases in both ELA and math proficiency, as well as graduation rates. Dr. Tobia began her career in 1989 as a teacher at PS 41, where she later served as principal.

While the C-37 hiring process is underway in District 8, Acting Superintendent Jennifer Joynt will continue serving in that role. She joined the DOE as part of the first cohort of the New York City Teaching Fellows in 2000. She has been working in District 8 since the beginning, first as a teacher, then coach, then principal and most recently the deputy superintendent.