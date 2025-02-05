Elderly pedestrian fatally struck in Bronx intersection

A 75-year-old man was fatally struck by an SUV driver while crossing a Bronx intersection on Monday afternoon, police said.

The fatal collision occurred at approximately 1:23 p.m. at the intersection of Wood Avenue and White Plains Road. According to the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad, a 60-year-old man was driving a 2023 BMW X5 westbound on Wood Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto southbound White Plains Road. During the turn, the vehicle struck pedestrian Wahid Miah, of St. Lawrence Avenue.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded and transported Miah to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether speed or other factors contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com