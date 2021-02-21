Elderly lady pushing cart killed while walking against traffic direction in Kingsbridge area

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Hazel Shahgholi

A car struck a pedestrian in the intersection of Broadway and West 231 Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. The 73-year-old female was pushing a shopping cart while walking northbound in the southbound lane against vehicular traffic. The driver and vehicle remained at the scene and the victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital Center where she was pronounced deceased on Friday 19. The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.