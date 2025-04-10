Hop into spring: Easter egg hunts, family fun, and free events bloom across the Bronx

Soon families in the Bronx will be on the hunt for eggs, but you don’t need to search for Easter events. We rounded up a few fun, family activities and deals to check out in the borough for the spring holiday.
Easter & Wellness Event
A free day of relaxation and spring rebirth
Saturday, April 12
1 p.m. – 3p.m.
838 Brook Ave
Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Barstow-Pell Mansion Museum
One hour hunt sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at $15 per child
April 12 – April 19
895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park
Padre Plaza Community Garden Easter Extravaganza
Hunt for eggs, play games, enjoy music, food and win prizes
Saturday, April 12
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
541 East 139th Street
42nd Precinct Egg-ceptional Hunt
Be on the lookout for gold eggs for an egg-stra surprise
Wednesday, April 16
1 p.m. 4p.m.
1330 Bristow Street, Bronx NY
Eggstravaganza at Ferry Point Park
Dance to a DJ, hunt for 15,000 Easter eggs, play games and get your face painted
Saturday, April 19 · 11am – 2pm
10 Hutchinson River Parkway
Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt
Eat Easter brunch and hunt for eggs at Pelham Bay & Split Rock Golf Courses
Adults $67 and kids are $33
Sunday, April 20
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
870 Shore Road Bronx
Easter Sunday Funday
Sunday, April 20
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Barretto Point Park
Viele Avenue
Kids Eat Free at Applebees
Dine-in at a Bronx Applebee’s location and get a free kids meal
Sunday, April 20
Various locations