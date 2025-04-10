Hop into spring: Easter egg hunts, family fun, and free events bloom across the Bronx

Soon families in the Bronx will be on the hunt for eggs, but you don’t need to search for Easter events. We rounded up a few fun, family activities and deals to check out in the borough for the spring holiday.

Easter & Wellness Event

A free day of relaxation and spring rebirth

Saturday, April 12

1 p.m. – 3p.m.

838 Brook Ave

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Barstow-Pell Mansion Museum

One hour hunt sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at $15 per child

April 12 – April 19

895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park

Padre Plaza Community Garden Easter Extravaganza

Hunt for eggs, play games, enjoy music, food and win prizes

Saturday, April 12

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

541 East 139th Street

42nd Precinct Egg-ceptional Hunt

Be on the lookout for gold eggs for an egg-stra surprise

Wednesday, April 16

1 p.m. 4p.m.

1330 Bristow Street, Bronx NY

Eggstravaganza at Ferry Point Park

Dance to a DJ, hunt for 15,000 Easter eggs, play games and get your face painted

Saturday, April 19 · 11am – 2pm

10 Hutchinson River Parkway

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt

Eat Easter brunch and hunt for eggs at Pelham Bay & Split Rock Golf Courses

Adults $67 and kids are $33

Sunday, April 20

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

870 Shore Road Bronx

Easter Sunday Funday

Sunday, April 20

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Barretto Point Park

Viele Avenue

Kids Eat Free at Applebees

Dine-in at a Bronx Applebee’s location and get a free kids meal

Sunday, April 20

Various locations