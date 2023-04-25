Earth Day celebration at Loreto Park features children’s poetry workshop, Bronx’s Poet Laureate
Tables filled with books, colored markers and paper drew crowds of children to Loreto Park in Morris Park on Saturday, April 22 as part of an Earth Day celebration and poetry workshop. Parents looked over their kids in delight, with every child enjoying the many activities provided by The Bronx is Reading.
Photo Pamela Rozon
The Bronx is Reading’s Inaugural Bronx Poet Laureate, Haydil Henriquez, led a poetry workshop at the Earth Day Celebration in Loreto Park on Saturday. Alongside teaching children about poetry, she also gave away free books and tote bags to all who attended the event. Henriquez says her poetry explores themes relating to justice, politics and even grief. She was honored with the title in 2021, and says her goal is “advocating for more opportunities to expand literature offerings here in the Bronx, and beyond.” She refers to herself as a messenger, telling the stories of the people and highlighting the lives of her community. Photo Pamela Rozon
Families all over the East Bronx community came together at the Earth Day celebration located at Loreto Park. Activities were held by The Bronx is Reading, Street Lab, the Pelham Bay Park Rangers and the Morris Park Business Improvement District, all exploring themes relating to environmentalism and literature. Photo Pamela Rozon
Parents and children sat together to read at the small tables set up by The Bronx is Reading. The event, celebrating both Earth Day and National Poetry Month, featured special guest Inaugural Bronx Poet Laureate Haydil Henriquez, who says poetry is a bridge. “We are not only talking about the nature around us but the garden within us as well,” says Henriquez when speaking on the use of literature to educate children on the environment. Photo Pamela Rozon
The Earth Day event had rows of wood-shaped animals and paint for children to enjoy. Camelia Tepelus, executive director of the Morris Park BID, said events such as these are imperative in increasing awareness and engaging children about environmental concerns. She said the Bronx feels like it’s been disregarded, “We have the highest asthma rates in the country. We have pollution and we have sanitation needs that do not go sufficiently addressed.” Photo Pamela Rozon
New York State Assemblymember John Zaccaro Jr., found himself fascinated with the array of children’s books and activities on hand. He and his son looked over the colorful and educational books, all free to the public. “If we see across the Bronx, and really across our state, we see that children are not proficient in basic reading and basic writing,” said Zaccaro, adding that organizations like The Bronx is Reading help combat low literacy rates, and encourage children to read. Photo Pamela Rozon
As a part of the Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22, children were able to read free books provided by The Bronx is Reading, learn about wildlife thanks to the Pelham Bay Park Rangers, and take part in other outdoor activities provided by Street Lab, a nonprofit that creates programs across New York City. The event also had kids paint wooden animals with the help of Bronx-based artist Karen “Kaylove” Pedrosa. “Art is a great medium to spread awareness about any different topic,” said Pedrosa. “I tell people there is no such thing as bad artwork because you can find the beauty in anything that you do.” Photo Pamela Rozon
