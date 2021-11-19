Duo arrested for assault in Norwood, third man still at large

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were arrested last month in relation to a gunpoint robbery in the Norwood section with a third person still at large.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 16, at 3:55 a.m., a 22-year-old man was walking at the northeast corner of Webster Avenue and East 204 Street when three men suddenly approached him. One individual pulled out a gun, pistol-whipped him and stole his chain.

The victim called the police and gave a detailed description of the three men. The responding officers apprehended two of the thieves. However, the third assailant, in possession of the firearm, threw the gun to the ground and was later observed on a security camera kicking open a locked door and entering a residential building located at 375 E. 205 St., where the cops recovered a black .40 caliber firearm.

Although the victim sustained bruising to his face, he refused medical attention.

The suspect sought is described as a male, in his 20’s, medium complexion, 180 pounds, approximately 6’3″ tall, with brown eyes, a beard and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt, black sneakers and carrying a black satchel.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.