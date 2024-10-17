DOT announces limited sale of commemorative ‘Stan Lee Way’ street signs to honor Bronx-born comic book legend

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York City Department of Transportation announced it is selling a limited number of “Stan Lee Way” commemorative street signs through the Department of Citywide Administrative Services’ CityStore. The master comic book writer grew up in the Bronx, attending DeWitt Clinton High School.

“A cultural icon, Stan Lee, has gifted the world with stories that captivate, inspire, and make us believe in the heart of a hero,” said NYC DCAS Commissioner Louis A. Molina. “With this sign release, you have a chance to gift yourself or the superhero in your life a piece of history.”

In 2021, the city co-named a portion of University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street where he lived, “Stan Lee Way”. The Bronx native revolutionized the comic book world by developing complex characters with relatable flaws and layered plot lines.

Lee started writing comics in 1941 for what would become Marvel Comics. He’s known for co-creating iconic superheroes like Spiderman, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk and The X-Men. Lee died in 2018 at the age of 95.

The Official Store of the City of New York will sell 100 signs in “Authentic Green” and 50 signs in a special “Comic Book Edition” for $75 each with the limit of one sign per customer.