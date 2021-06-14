Bronx street renamed for Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The man who brought us Spider Man, X-Men, Iron Man and many more famous Marvel comics, will now be forever remembered in the Bronx.

On June 10, Councilman Fernando Cabrera held a street renaming at University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street in honor of Stan Lee. Lee, a Bronx native and legend, co-created the Hulk, Black Panther, Spider-Man and much more. Lee died Nov 12, 2018 at age 95.

Al Pizaro, co-founder of Hip Hop Boulevard and Bronx Heroes Comic Con Founder, Ray Felix, as well as others showed up in full support.

Lee was born in Manhattan, but moved to 1720 University Ave. as a teenager where he attended DeWitt Clinton High School.