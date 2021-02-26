Don’t be alarmed over new COVID-19 variant in NYC, health officials urge

Varma cautioned however that the science on the new strain is still unclear, and it’s not yet known whether the strain will, in fact, affect vaccinations, or be more contagious and deadly like some other newer strains have been.

“You need to be a little skeptical of everything you read,” Varma said. “Not all variants are a public health concern. Some variants are just that — they’re variants.”

Varma also said that all current research shows that the available vaccines are effective against different variants.

“What we see from trial after trial including all of the data from Johnson & Johnson is that all of the vaccines that are authorized in the U.S., the J&J vaccine which is likely to be authorized, are incredibly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths,” he said.

The new variant was found to be “rapidly spreading” through New York, with cases found scattered across the northeast, raising concerns that it could become the dominant strain in New York. New strains have emerged as the next battlefield in the battle against coronavirus, with some models predicting that the highly contagious United Kingdom strain could become the dominant strain in the United States by the end of March.