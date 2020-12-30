DOE Fund receives temporary COO for Villa House

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An affordable housing development in the northwest Bronx was recently awarded a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy.

The Villa House, located at 3188 Villa Ave., within the confined of Community Board 7 is being developed by The Doe Fund and will serve formerly homeless individuals and individuals or households from the NYCHA waitlist with an emphasis on prospects from the local community.

The 10-story development will include 60 studio units and eight one-bedroom apartments. Sixty percent of the units will be reserved for formerly homeless individuals and the remaining 27 units will be occupied by either individuals or households from the NYCHA waitlist.

Villa House will provide onsite supportive services to residents, including comprehensive case management, linkages to health care and other critical services, such as job preparedness, employment training and drug/alcohol prevention services.

Other amenities will include 24-hour professionally staffed security, energy-efficient appliances and building systems, and shared community spaces, including a bike room, community room and a rear garden.

“Providing vulnerable New Yorkers with a place to call home, at a time when we continue to confront the pandemic, unemployment, and housing insecurity is critical,” said Doe Fund Executive Vice President John McDonald.

“This residence will provide shelter from the storm for individuals and families struggling to escape homelessness and poverty. With comprehensive, onsite social services, tenants will have access to the support they need to live with dignity and stability,” he added.