Doe Fund celebrates topping off of Bronx affordable and supportive housing residence

The Doe Fund announced it recently celebrated a topping off ceremony for its latest real estate development at 1325 Jerome Ave. in Mt. Eden.

The project, a $100 million joint venture with Bolivar Development LLC, will create 255 new affordable and supportive units utilizing state, city and local funds.

The new building, will include 187,000 sq. ft. of residential space comprising 82 studio units, 92 one-bedroom units, 53 two-bedroom units, 27 three-bedroom units and one live-in superintendent unit.

Each apartment will offer a private bathroom, an energy efficient kitchen and access to a large community room and landscaped outdoor terrace. Laundry facilities, a computer room and bike storage will be on-site as well as offices for program staff. The development will also include 26,000 square feet of high-quality retail space that will be separately financed and managed. Additionally, the building will provide 24 hour front desk professional security.

The Doe Fund will provide on-site supportive services to residents, including comprehensive case management, linkages to health care and other critical services such as job preparedness, employment training and substance use prevention services.

The estimated construction completion date is April 2021.

“In light of the current pandemic and the magnitude of this development, we wish to acknowledge the diligence, professionalism and hard work of everyone responsible for reaching this key date,” said George McDonald, founder and president of The Doe Fund in a statement. “In particular, I’d like to thank Bolivar Builders. Our newest building represents The Doe Fund’s sustained commitment to providing the most vulnerable New Yorkers with safe and dignified homes. Our housing portfolio is meant to improve both the quality of life for the individuals and families who are our tenants, as well as the surrounding communities in The Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan.”

For the past 30 years, The Doe Fund nonprofit has worked to break the cycles of homelessness, addiction and criminal recidivism through its cost-effective and integrative programs.