Developer breaks ground on affordable housing in Foxhurst

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A construction project utilizing state, city and local funds broke ground last week on housing that will create 151 new affordable and supportive units.

On July 6, the Doe Fund announced it recently started broke ground for 980 Westchester Ave. in Foxhurst. The project is a $71.4 million joint venture with Bolivar Development, LLC.

The cellar and first floor will have a combined 28,000 sq. ft. commercial space and the remaining six floors will contain 47 studios, 64 one-bedroom units, 22 two-bedroom units and 17 three-bedroom units. There will also be one two-bedroom unit for a live-in superintendent. Each apartment will have a private bathroom, an energy efficient kitchen and access to a large community room and landscaped outdoor terrace. Laundry facilities, a computer room and bike storage will be on-site as well as offices for program staff. Additionally, 24-hour front desk professional security will be provided. A range of affordable income levels will be served.

“980 Westchester represents The Doe Fund’s unwavering commitment to and investment in people and place,” said George McDonald, founder and president of The Doe Fund. “Affordable housing provides a vitally needed continuum of care to New Yorkers struggling to escape cycles of homelessness and poverty and to those facing physical and mental disability. With comprehensive, onsite social services, tenants will have access to the support they need to live with dignity and stability.”

McDonald praised Councilman Rafael Salamanca, Jr. for supporting the development of affordable housing in his district.

“Since being elected into the Council, I have stressed the importance of projects that are 100 percent affordable housing,” Salamanca said. “I’ve approved over 7,000 units of affordable housing, with 5,000 of those units being a result of new construction. I’m excited to join The Doe Fund in announcing the beginning of construction on an affordable housing development in our district, a project I proudly allocated $2 million in FY20 to. For the 151 families and formerly homeless individuals this will provide a safe and permanent home for, 980 Westchester Ave. will be life-altering. Meeting the basic necessities of our constituents is just the start to ensuring that they are able to flourish in our communities.”

The Doe Fund will provide supportive services such as substance abuse counseling, comprehensive case management and help in accessing career options and educational training to 31 units. Residents for these units will come from NYC’s Health and Resource Administration (HRA) client referral system. The balance of the units will be rented through a lottery conducted by The Doe Fund via NYC’s Housing Connect.

The estimated construction completion date is April 2021. The Doe Fund will be involved in every aspect of the lease-up process and marketing activities. Upon completion, the project will seek LEED Gold certification.