CM Dinowitz gives $50K check to Mosaic Mental Health to help with crisis intervention and support services

Council Member Eric Dinowitz (third from left) presented a $50,000 check to Mosaic Mental Health to help expand their services across the Bronx.

New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz presented a $50,000 check to leaders of Mosaic Mental Health on Sunday, April 6, to support the expansion of its crisis intervention programming and mental health services. The presentation took place at the corner of Van Cortlandt Park and Broadway in Riverdale, following the organization’s 16th Annual 5K.

The funding will help expand trauma-informed care, particularly for survivors of domestic violence, and improve access to mental health resources throughout Dinowitz’s district and the Bronx at large. The allocation underscores his ongoing commitment to advancing mental health equity through both legislative and budgetary efforts.

“I’m proud to secure this $50,000 investment in Mosaic Mental Health to expand their crisis intervention and domestic violence support services,” said Dinowitz. “Mosaic shows up every day for people in crisis and provide care with dignity, compassion and professionalism. I will continue fighting for the resources Mosaic needs to grow their impact and reach more people who are in need of their services in the district.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz, who is also the councilmember’s father, attended the check presentation. A longtime advocate for increased access to healthcare and support services in the Bronx, Assemblymember Dinowitz joined Mosaic and Council Member Dinowitz in recognizing the organization’s vital role in the community.

“Mosaic Mental Health is a cornerstone in our community for those seeking help, support and healing,” Assemblymember Dinowitz said. “I’m proud to stand with Council Member Eric Dinowitz in supporting this incredible organization that continues to meet the evolving needs of our neighbors with care and dedication.”

Mosaic Mental Health prides itself in its reputation as a trusted partner in providing Bronx residents with compassionate and accessible mental health care. During the presentation, the organization’s leadership stressed the importance of funding services, which continue to grow in demand.

“We are incredibly grateful to Council Member Dinowitz for his ongoing and generous support of Mosaic Mental Health,” Mosaic Executive Director Dr. Donna Demetri Friedman said. “This funding allows us to expand our crisis intervention and domestic violence programs-

services that are more essential than ever as we see a growing need for accessible, community-based mental health care in the Bronx.”