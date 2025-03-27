CM Dinowitz and Speaker Adams announce $1M cafeteria upgrade at P.S. 94 in Norwood

Council Member Eric Dinowitz and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams present a $1 million check to P.S. 94 Kings College School Principal Diana Baez to support a full renovation of the school’s Halal-certified cafeteria.

P.S. 94 Kings College School, located at 3530 Kings College Pl. in the Norwood section of the Bronx, will soon undergo a major cafeteria upgrade following a $1 million allocation presented Thursday by Council Member Eric Dinowitz and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

The funding will support a complete renovation of the school’s Halal-certified cafeteria to create a more modern, comfortable, and welcoming space for students to enjoy their meals.

“Every student deserves to be in a school environment that supports their well-being, and that includes a modern, comfortable cafeteria where they can enjoy their meals,” Dinowitz said in a statement. “This $1 million investment in P.S. 94’s Halal-certified cafeteria will ensure that students have a welcoming space to eat, recharge, and connect with their peers.”

The investment is part of the City Council’s broader efforts to enhance public school infrastructure and promote student health and academic achievement across the five boroughs.

“When we invest in our school facilities and infrastructure, we are also investing in the success of our scholars,” said Speaker Adams in a statement. “This renovation will have a long-term impact, benefiting our students for generations to come.”

School administrators emphasized the role a modern cafeteria plays in building school culture and community.

“This investment in our school’s cafeteria is truly transformative for our students,” said P.S. 94 Kings College School Principal Diana Baez. “A bright, modern cafeteria is more than just a place for our students to eat and enjoy themselves outside the classroom walls—it’s a space where students build lasting friendships and feel a sense of community within their school.”

Community leaders say the renovation reflects a broader commitment to supporting education in the Bronx.

“Investing in our schools is investing in the future of our community,” said Community Board 7 District Manager Karla Cabrera-Carrera. “Community Board 7 is proud to support initiatives that strengthen our educational institutions and benefit our students and families.”