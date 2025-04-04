CM Dinowitz co-sponsors reading initiative from LINC

New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz joined the nonprofit Literacy Inc. (LINC) on Wednesday, April 2, at the Kingsbridge Library to celebrate an initiative from the organization meant to foster a love of reading and promote diverse voices in children’s literature.

Dinowitz secured $10,000 in discretionary funding to help expand the reach of LINC’s initiative, known as the “Diversity Through Literacy” program. The program provides families with interactive story time sessions, culturally inclusive book selections and community engagement opportunities to help build literacy-rich environments at home.

Local families, educators and literacy advocates were all on hand at the library to highlight the importance of diverse representation in children’s literature.

“Instilling a love for reading at an early age is critical for academic success and lifelong learning,” Dinowitz said. “The Diversity Through Learning program ensures that children in our community are exposed to books that reflect their identities and experiences, making reading more engaging and impactful.”

The $10,000 in funding from Dinowitz is part of his office’s broader commitment to “City’s First Readers,” a coalition that is dedicated to increasing New York City youths’ access to literary resources. LINC has also received more than $1.3 million from the City Council in support of this coalition.

“We are grateful to Council Member Eric Dinowitz and his office for supporting the Kingsbridge ‘Diversity Through Literacy’ event. Literacy is a civil right, and access to diverse stories help children see themselves in books, build empathy and develop a lifelong love of reading,” LINC Chief Programs Officer Laura Walsh said.

“By working together as a community to champion literacy, we are ensuring that all children have the opportunity to grow as confident readers and future leaders. We appreciate Council Member Dinowitz’s commitment to empowering families and strengthening literacy access for all.”

LINC works to provide reading and learning opportunities for kids across all boroughs of New York City in an effort to help them grow into competent readers. This can also help them find success in school and the rest of their lives.

“Inspiring young readers is an essential part of fulfilling the Library’s mission to cultivate lifelong learners,” New York Public Library Children’s Programs and Services Director Alexandria Abenshon said. “We are glad that leaders in office like Council Member Eric Dinowitz recognize the importance of early literacy programs and attend programs like ‘Diversity Through Literacy’ to show their support.”