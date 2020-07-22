Diaz launches ‘Meaningful Monday’ initiative at Soundview Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On July 20, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. partnered with the New York City Parks Department and the Friends of Soundview Park to launch his #MeaningfulMonday initiative at Soundview Park.

The #MeaningfulMonday initiative is an opportunity for community groups and residents to become more involved in the beautification of our borough parks and help keep green spaces clean, while promoting volunteerism, civic engagement and neighborhood pride among Bronxites.

See photos below from the most recent Meaningful Monday cleanup event.