Environment

Diaz launches ‘Meaningful Monday’ initiative at Soundview Park

Posted on AvatarBy
Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. partnered with the New York City Parks Department and the Friends of Soundview Park clean Soundview Park on July 20.
Courtesy of Office of the BP

On July 20, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. partnered with the New York City Parks Department and the Friends of Soundview Park to launch his #MeaningfulMonday initiative at Soundview Park.

The #MeaningfulMonday initiative is an opportunity for community groups and residents to become more involved in the beautification of our borough parks and help keep green spaces clean, while promoting volunteerism, civic engagement and neighborhood pride among Bronxites.

See photos below from the most recent Meaningful Monday cleanup event.

  • Soundview ParkCourtesy of Office of the BP

  • Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. cleans Soundview Park.Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • A Bronx resident cleans Soundview Park,Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • A Bronx resident cleans Soundview Park,Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • A Bronx resident cleans Soundview Park,Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • A Bronx resident cleans Soundview Park,Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • Residents cleans Soundview Park,Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • A Bronx resident cleans Soundview Park,Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • A Bronx resident cleans Soundview Park,Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • A Bronx resident cleans Soundview Park,Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. partnered with the New York City Parks Department and the Friends of Soundview Park clean Soundview Park on July 20.Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. partnered with the New York City Parks Department and the Friends of Soundview Park clean Soundview Park on July 20.Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. partnered with the New York City Parks Department and the Friends of Soundview Park clean Soundview Park on July 20.Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. partnered with the New York City Parks Department and the Friends of Soundview Park clean Soundview Park on July 20.Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. cleans Soundview Park.Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • Trash in Soundview ParkCourtesy of Office of the BP

  • Trash in Soundview ParkCourtesy of Office of the BP

  • Trash in Soundview ParkCourtesy of Office of the BP

  • Trash in Soundview ParkCourtesy of Office of the BP

  • Trash in Soundview ParkCourtesy of Office of the BP

  • Trash in Soundview ParkCourtesy of Office of the BP

  • Soundview Park on July 20.Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. cleans Soundview Park.Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. partnered with the New York City Parks Department and the Friends of Soundview Park clean Soundview Park on July 20.Courtesy of Office of the BP

  • Courtesy of Office of the BP

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>