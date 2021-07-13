Cuomo legalizes curbside, sidewalk dining for another year

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York restaurants and bars can continue to use public street and sidewalk space for outdoor dining for at least another year, thanks to state legislation signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday, July 7.

The new law extends COVID-era emergency regulations which helped businesses weather the devastating tolls and stringent safety guidelines of the pandemic.

“By extending the much-needed lifeline that allowed restaurants to use outdoor public spaces for seating during the pandemic, New York is ensuring that these small businesses will be able to continue to use these spaces as they work to rebuild and support the revitalization of the Empire State,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The bill, introduced by State Sen. Roxanne Persaud (D–Brooklyn) and Assembly Member Pat Fahy (D–Albany), allows for businesses licensed by the city to use municipal space, such as sidewalks or closed streets.