Coronavirus

Cuomo adds three more states to quarantine order

(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

BY MARIA CASPANI

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday ordered people arriving from an additional three states to quarantine for 14 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The three additional states are Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma, all of which are seeing ‘significant’ community spread of the virus, Cuomo said in a statement.

Travelers arriving to New York from a total of 19 U.S. states are now required to quarantine for 14 days.

