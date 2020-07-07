Cuomo adds three more states to quarantine order

BY MARIA CASPANI
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday ordered people arriving from an additional three states to quarantine for 14 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The three additional states are Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma, all of which are seeing ‘significant’ community spread of the virus, Cuomo said in a statement.
Travelers arriving to New York from a total of 19 U.S. states are now required to quarantine for 14 days.
If you’re traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days.
The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, LA, MS, NC, NV, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 7, 2020