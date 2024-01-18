Cops seek crooks who punched woman in the face before stealing her phone in Mount Eden

Police are searching for two crooks who allegedly punched a woman in the face before stealing her cellphone in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.

Police are searching for two crooks who allegedly punched a woman in the face before stealing her cellphone in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx on Monday.

Authorities say that two unidentified men approached a 20-year-old woman on Jan. 15 at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Townsend Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct. They proceeded to punch the woman in the face before snatching her cellphone and fleeing the scene.

Police say one of the crooks headed westbound on 172 Street, while the second individual fled in an unknown direction.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her face, but refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD on Jan. 17 released surveillance images of the suspects.

One has a light complexion and was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark hooded sweat shirt, dark pants and white sneakers, while has a medium complexion, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.