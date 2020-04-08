By Emily Davenport

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York City is rising every day as the pandemic continues.

According to the city’s Department of Health, as of 5 p.m. on April 7, New York City has 74,601 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 3,544 of which were fatal. Of the total cases, an estimated 19,177 of those are hospitalized.

The death toll took a horrific spike in 24 hours; as of 5 p.m. on April 6, there were 2,738 deaths. In just a day’s time, the number had risen by approximately 806 souls.

Queens remains the borough with the most amount of cases with 24,809 total. Brooklyn is second with 20,235 total cases. As of 9:30 a.m. on April 7, Queens and Brooklyn had 1,033 deaths and 820 deaths, respectively.

The Bronx has the third-highest with 14,941 total infections, followed by Manhattan with 10,254 infections and Staten Island with 4,325 deaths. As of 9:30 a.m. on April 7, the Bronx had 850 deaths, Manhattan had 308 deaths and Staten Island had 150 deaths.

This story first appeared on amNY.com