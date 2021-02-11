Cops seek crooks behind series of knifepoint robberies in the Bronx and Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

The NYPD is looking for a pair of crooks who they say is behind robberies in Manhattan and the Bronx.

The robberies started on Jan. 21. At 9:27 p.m. that night, two unknown men entered a bodega located at 38 West Fordham Road in the Bronx. Once inside, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and the two demanded cash from the 30-year-old male employee.

The worker complied and the suspects took off with $6,000. The store worker was not injured as a result.

The suspects struck again at 8:21 p.m. on Jan. 26. At this time, the crooks entered a Shell gas station located at 1752 Webster Avenue in the Bronx. The same male suspect pulled out a knife and the pair demanded cash from a 64-year-old male worker.

The knife-wielding thief pushed over the store display while the other took $1,200 from the register. The suspects then fled the scene on foot. The worker was not injured.

The NYPD released video of the suspects taken from this incident:

Next, the suspects went into a deli located at 1040 Grant Avenue in the Bronx at 12:58 a.m. on Feb. 8. After one suspect pulled out a knife, both crooks demanded cash from the 20-year-old store employee.

The worker handed over $600 and the suspects fled the scene on foot. The employee was not injured as a result.

Finally, at 4:17 p.m. on Feb. 9 the thieves entered a deli located at 501 West 161st Street in Manhattan. One suspect pulled out a knife and they both demanded money from the 28-year-old female employee. The employee handed over $500 and the suspects fled on foot. The worker was not injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.