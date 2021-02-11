Cops searching for armed motel robbers in north Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for an armed duo who held up multiple people staying inside of a Bronx motel at the beginning of the month.

The incident happened at the Paradise Hotel at 2990 Boston Road at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 1; that’s when the two entered room 45 while displaying a gun and began to rob both a 33-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, according to the NYPD.

It was there that they forced the victims to turn over money, jewelry and a cellphone before moving next door to room 44.

They then did the same to a 24-year-old man, making off with a grand total of two iPhones, two Samsung phones, $1,800 in cash, jewelry, and a debit card before fleeing in a red minivan on Lurting Avenue towards Arnow Avenue.

Police released this footage of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.