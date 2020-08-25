Cops ID suspect in slashing of 81-year-old Bronx man

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have recently identified a suspect in the attack of an 81-year-old man in the south Bronx earlier this month.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Nelson Dominick. Dominick, along with two unknown men and one woman allegedly confronted the senior man at about 4:22 a.m. as the victim was collecting cans by Brook Avenue and E. 167th Street.

Police say one of the men deeply slashed the senior’s face before fleeing on foot towards Brook Avenue.

The elderly man was brought to Saint Barnabas Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police released this video of the Dominick and the other suspects.

Dominick is believed to frequent the area of this attack. Police described the suspect as being 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair with a beard and a mustache.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.